RVH Marks The Start Of 2026 With A Special Arrival

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is celebrating the arrival of one of the first babies of 2026.
Baby Jack D’Amico, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces (2500 grams) made his early debut at 8:02 this morning.
Although delighted that Jack is RVH’s New Year’s Baby 2026, mom and dad Adriana and David D’Amico were not expecting the honour.
“We had a due date of January 29, so I was thinking I’d probably have February baby,” said Adriana.
Jack clearly had other ideas. He was born just one hour after mom and dad arrived at the health centre.
More than 2,100 babies are born each year in RVH’s Birthing Unit, and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle, the first babies of the year are extra special.
To celebrate the occasion, Victoria’s Gift Shop, owned and operated by the RVH Auxiliary, gifted the family with a keepsake Born at RVH plush toy.
Welcome to the world, Jack!