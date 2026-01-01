RVH Marks The Start Of 2026 With A Special Arrival

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is celebrating the arrival of one of the first babies of 2026.

Although delighted that Jack is RVH’s New Year’s Baby 2026, mom and dad Adriana and David D’Amico were not expecting the honour.

“We had a due date of January 29, so I was thinking I’d probably have February baby,” said Adriana.

Jack clearly had other ideas. He was born just one hour after mom and dad arrived at the health centre.