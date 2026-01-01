OSPCA Helps More Than 500 Animals Find Homes This Holiday Season

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is celebrating a heartwarming milestone this holiday season after successfully meeting its Home for the Holidays adoption campaign goal, helping more than 500 animals find loving homes across the province.

The adoption campaign, which took place Dec. 1-24, focused on finding families for animals of all ages, including senior pets and long-term residents who had been waiting months for their chance at a fresh start. Thanks to the compassion of adopters across Ontario, 688 animals are now spending the holidays where they belong – safe, loved and at home.

“Reaching this goal is an incredible reminder of what’s possible when people come together to help animals,” says Sonya Reichel, Vice President of Operations, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Every adoption represents a life changed – not just for the animal, but for the family who opened their heart and home.”

Even as we celebrate this milestone, many animals are still waiting for someone to open their heart and home. Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to meet animals hoping to start the new year with a family.

For those unable to adopt, a year-end donation is a meaningful way to help provide care and shelter to animals still waiting for their own happy story. As a registered charity that is 100 per cent donor funded, the Ontario SPCA relies on the generosity of animal lovers to continue making these second chances possible.

To donate, visit ontariospca.ca/donate