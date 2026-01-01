OPP Seeks Public Help After Theft At Tay Township Construction Site

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of building materials from a construction site in the Dock Lane area of Port McNicoll.

On December 30, 2025, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the site. Investigators believe the suspects fled moments before police arrived, using an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Surveillance cameras captured infrared images of persons of interest and the ATV involved.

Police are asking for help to identify the individuals and the white ATV shown in the attached photos (note the distinctive Christmas sweater). Investigators believe the ATV may have traveled toward the Robert Street and Manly Street area in the Town of Midland.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

The OPP would like to remind builders and property owners to take steps to prevent theft at construction sites, including:

Locking up tools, materials, and valuables when not in use

Installing security cameras and proper lighting

Using fencing or barriers to restrict access

Marking tools for identification and keeping an updated inventory

These measures can help protect your investment and assist in investigations if a crime occurs.

Reference: #E251745879