Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 11

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On Monday, December 30, 2025 at 3:52 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers received a call from a concerned motorist reporting a possible impaired driver stopped on the side of the Highway 11 at Stephenson Rd 8 and agreed to wait until police arrived.

Huntsville O.P.P. officers located the vehicle and determined the driver to be impaired.

As a result of the investigation, Terry Simpson, 39 years old of Toronto Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – Alcohol / Drugs

· Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is to appear in February 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7days.

– DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE –

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!

The Huntsville O.P.P. commends the witness/motorist who potentially saved a life!