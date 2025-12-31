Midland Canadian Tire Owners Donate $100,000 To Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

Marie and Michael Ferris, proud parents of three boys and long-time members of Simcoe County and the North Simcoe community, have pledged $100,000 to the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation’s We See You Campaign, reaffirming their family’s deep commitment to local health care and community well-being.

As owners and operators of Canadian Tire Midland, which they have proudly run for more than 11 years, the Ferris family has supported GBGH through various donations and community initiatives over the years. This pledge marks a meaningful step forward in their partnership with the hospital and reflects their belief in the powerful impact this campaign

will have on both patients and frontline healthcare professionals.

“GBGH has been there for so many people in our community — including members of our own team and their families,” said Michael. “From minor injuries to life’s most difficult moments, we’ve consistently heard stories of compassion, professionalism, and extraordinary care. This campaign speaks directly to that humanity, and we’re proud to

support it.”

“The We See You campaign recognizes not only the patients who walk through the doors, but also the people who dedicate their lives to caring for others,” added Marie. “Walking through the hospital, meeting the doctors, and seeing firsthand how much heart and effort goes into

patient care was truly eye-opening. It reinforced just how fortunate we are as a community to have such an incredible hospital right here at home.”

The Ferris family is making their pledge on behalf of the entire Canadian Tire Midland team, whose members live, work, and raise families throughout Simcoe County. The family emphasized that strong local businesses and strong local health care go hand in hand.

“When you support local businesses, you’re supporting families who live here, work here, and give back here,” said Michael. “Those businesses, in turn, are able to reinvest in vital community pillars like our hospital. We are passionate supporters of shopping local and supporting locally owned businesses throughout our town.”

The GBGH Foundation’s We See You Campaign is a bold goal to raise $20-million to build an acute mental health wing at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH), and invest in priority medical equipment & technology across every department of the hospital.

“The support from our community partners – like the Ferris family – is truly inspiring,” says Matthew Lawson, president & CEO, GBGH. “This investment in GBGH will allow us to move forward with important projects, and continue to enhance the health care services we offer

for our patients, and their families.”

To learn more about the We See You campaign, visit: https://WeSeeYouGBGH.ca/.