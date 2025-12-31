Citizen Report And OPP Response Lead To Impaired Driving Arrest In Midland

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision early Saturday morning that resulted in an impaired driving arrest.

On December 27, 2025 at approximately 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to Ontario Street near Sixth Street in Midland after a passerby reported a vehicle stuck in a snowbank and suspected the driver was impaired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a black sedan in the snowbank with a lone occupant. The individual provided conflicting accounts of who had been driving the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers determined the person was the driver and placed them under arrest for impaired operation. The accused attempted to flee on foot and actively resisted arrest before being taken into custody. At detachment, they refused to provide breath samples as required by law.

As a result of this investigation, Sebastian Adams, 31 years of Midland, is charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code as well as several Provincial Offences:

Operation While Impaired

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

Resist Arrest

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 8, 2026.

The OPP reminds all motorists to plan ahead and make responsible choices. Use a designated driver, call a cab, take public transit, or stay overnight. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to drive safely.