Arson Charge Laid After Island Fire In Algonquin Highlands Back In September

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a male with arson following an investigation into a fire on an island property in early September.

On September 10th, 2025, members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP and local emergency services personnel responded to a structure fire on Echo Island on Kawagama Lake, Township of Algonquin Highlands. The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature and members of the Haliburton Highlands Crime Unit began investigating the incident as a possible arson.

As a result of the investigation, John Macfadden, a 47-year-old from Bradford has been arrested and charged with:

Arson – Damage to Property

Macfadden was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a future date.

