DNA My Dog Releases Annual List Of 2025’s Most Popular Dog Names

New report reveals the top names chosen by North American dog owners and the trends behind them.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ – DNA My Dog, a leading provider of canine DNA testing and breed identification services, has announced its annual list of the most popular dog names for 2025. With over 40% of North American households now sharing their lives with a dog, naming trends — based on real-world choices made by dog owners — offer insight into the preferences and cultural influences shaping pet ownership today.

“A dog’s name is rarely random — it’s usually chosen with a lot of love and a little intuition,” said Mindy Tenenbaum, CEO of DNA My Dog. “For many families who adopt their dog, that means keeping the name their dog already responds to. Either way, these trends reflect how deeply people see their dogs as part of the family.”

The rankings are based on analysis of thousands of DNA My Dog customer profiles, drawn from one of the largest collections of dog naming data in North America.

Top Female Dog Names of 2025

Bella

Daisy

Luna

Lucy

Maggie

Lilly

Mabel

Nala

Olive

Piper

Top Male Dog Names of 2025

Charlie

Bear

Milo

Buddy

Cooper

Gunner

Hank

Henry

Max

Murphy

Naming Trends That Defined 2025

DNA My Dog’s data revealed several key trends: