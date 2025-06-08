Orillia OPP Report Four Impaired Drivers

Over the span of 14 hours, members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged four individuals with impaired related charges, through traffic complaints called in by members of the public, and through proactive traffic stops.

On June 5, 2025, just before 1:00 pm, officers of the Orillia OPP responded to a traffic complaint being called in by a member of the public on Line 14 North near Bass Lake Side Road East in Oro-Medonte Township. Upon arrival, officers entered into an impaired investigation due to the driver’s behaviour. The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As a result of the investigation, Alisha Stevenson, 31-year-old from Oro-Medonte, was charged with the following:

– Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and

– Dangerous Operation

On June 5, 2025, just before 10:30 pm, officers of the Orillia OPP responded to a traffic complaint being called in by a member of the public of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 12 from Highway 11 in the City of Orillia. Officers located the vehicle quickly and entered into an impaired investigation. A demand for an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was read, to which the driver complied and provided a sample of their breath, resulting in a reading of ‘FAIL.’ The driver was placed under arrest and transported back to the Orillia OPP Detachment where further testing was completed.

As a result of the investigation, Erik Drury, 44-year-old from Coldwater, was charged with the following:

– Operation while Impaired – 80 plus

– Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

On June 6, 2025, at 2:00 am, officers of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint being called in by a member of the public. The complainant advised there was a suspicious vehicle idling and blocking their driveway on Highway 11 Southbound near Line 5, in Oro-Medonte Township. Officers located the suspect vehicle and entered into an impaired investigation. The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation and transported back to the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP for further testing by a DRE.

As a result of the investigation, Ismail Zogasi, 28-year-old from Massachusetts, USA, has been charged with the following:

– Operation while Impaired – Alcohol or Drugs

On June 6, 2025, at 2:10 am, an officer was conducting general patrol on Coldwater Road near Front Street in the City of Orillia when they observed a motor vehicle commit a Highway Traffic Act violation. The vehicle was followed, where the officer observed signs of impaired driving behaviour. A traffic stop was conducted, and the officer engaged in an impaired investigation. The driver was arrested and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Cora Lindsay, 32-year-old of Washago, was charged with the following:

– Operation while Impaired – Alcohol or Drugs

– Operation while Impaired – 80 Plus and

– Red Light – Fail to Stop

All parties were released from custody with a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia. Additionally, their licences have been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.