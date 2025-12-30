Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver In A Stolen Vehicle

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On Monday, December 29th, at 12:16 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers attended a business located on Main Street West in the Town of Huntsville, Ontario at the report of a stolen vehicle.

A short time later, while speaking with the owner of the vehicle, police observed the motor vehicle drive westbound past their location.

When attempting to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle, the driver refused to stop and continued onto the south bound ramp onto Highway 11. Officers observed the driver to be erratic and swerving on the highway. The vehicle was soon brought to a safe stop with the assistance of additional officers.

As a result of the investigation, Sanna Jansson, 27 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – Alcohol / Drugs

· Fight from Police

· Theft of Motor Vehicle

The accused was released and is to appear in February 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension, while the stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.

– DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE –

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!