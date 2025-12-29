Ontario’s Most Popular Baby Names For 2024

2025 baby name data is not available yet.

Olivia and Noah continue to top the charts as Ontario’s most popular baby names in 2024. Olivia has clinched the number one spot as the top girl name in Ontario for the 16th consecutive year, while Noah took the top spot as the most popular name for boys for the sixth year in a row.

The top 10 names for girls and boys in 2024 were:

Girl name Boy name Olivia Charlotte Sophia Amelia Emma Ava Maya Sofia Mia Isla Noah Liam Theodore Oliver Jack Henry Benjamin Lucas Muhammad Leo

“Welcoming a new baby and choosing a name are joyful milestones, and we want parents to spend that time making memories, not worrying about paperwork,” said Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle makes life easier for Ontario parents, saving them time so they can cherish those first precious moments, while registering their newborn and applying for essential documents from the comfort of their home.”

ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle allows parents to quickly apply for their child’s birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit) and Education Savings Referral service all through one application.

Parents must register their child’s birth within 30 days to ensure they receive essential documents.