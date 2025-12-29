Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired after a collision in Bracebridge.

On December 27, 2025, at 4:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report from a member of the public about a single vehicle collision into a guard rail on Beaumont Drive in Bracebridge, and further concerns about the condition of the driver. Officers located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 22-year-old Nicholas Ruttan of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Operating a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 27, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.