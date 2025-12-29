OPP Lay Drug Related Charges In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual in relation to illegal drugs in Gravenhurst.

On December 26, 2025, just before 10:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to concerns from a member of the public about a vehicle that was lodged in a snowbank on Gravenhurst Parkway near Beaver Creek Drive in Gravenhurst and the driver was no longer with the vehicle. Police responded quickly and located a quantity of illegal drugs and were soon able to locate the driver. Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Anthony Gillespie of North York, ON with:

· Possession of Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

· Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

· Possession of Contraband before Visitor Point in a Penitentiary.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 27, 2026 to answer to his charges.