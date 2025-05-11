Tiny Township Resident Wins $14,642

On May 1st, 2025, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation made the final draw in the GBGH 50/50 Lottery, awarding $14,642 to Tiny resident Tara Sweeney.

“We are so incredibly grateful for this prize,” shares Tara. “It has helped us pay off some debt, which has alleviated a great amount of stress and my daughter is getting some new bedroom furniture and a bike. Both my husband and I have received excellent care at GBGH over the past year. Many blessings and thanks to everyone involved with keeping our hospital running.”

The GBGH 50/50 Lottery, which ran for nearly two years, was launched to support the hospital’s most urgent priorities. Thanks to the support of many members of the community, the lottery has successfully funded the purchase of an MRI safe wheelchair and an MRI safe stretcher, enhancing the hospital’s ability to provide safe and effective care for patients requiring MRI scans.

Liane Netherton, MRI technologist at GBGH, emphasized the importance of these mobility aids: “Having MRI safe mobility aids, such as the wheelchair and stretcher, is crucial for our patients’ safety. These tools allow us to transport patients within the magnetic field, ensuring the safety of our patients and the equipment. We are so thankful to those who have invested in our program and purchased these important tools for us.”

Although the local 50/50 draw is ending, those wishing to support GBGH can still purchase lottery tickets through the Ontario-wide Split the Pot Lottery. Ticket purchasers have the option to direct the proceeds from their tickets to the participating hospital of their choice or split between all participating hospitals.

The GBGH Foundation is also putting a special focus on their Monthly Giving program, where individuals can make an affordable gift every month, collectively adding up to a significant impact each year. To learn more about making a difference at GBGH with a monthly gift, visit the GBGH Foundation’s website (GBGHF.ca/monthly-giving).

The GBGH Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the 50/50 Lottery over the past two years. The support will be felt by patients at GBGH for many years to come.