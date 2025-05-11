First Provincewide Campaign Launches To Continue Battle Against 9-1-1 Misuse

A new and first-ever provincewide campaign launched today to continue the battle against 9-1-1 misuse. The provincial Emergency Services Steering Committee (ESSC) launched the campaign called “When Every Second Counts.” The campaign aims to reduce non-emergency 9-1-1 calls by educating the public on proper 9-1-1 usage, promoting awareness of alternative non-emergency numbers, and highlighting the consequences of misuse.

“9-1-1 is for life-threatening or health-related emergencies yet across the province, Ontarians continue to call 9-1-1 for everything from boredom, to a failed restaurant order, to a TV that isn’t working!,” said Nancy Polsinelli, member of the ESSC Steering Committee and Commissioner of Health Services at the Region of Peel. “In other instances, calls are made for non-emergency vehicular collisions, medical issues, and bylaw issues – where other contacts and resources are available but the public may not be familiar with them. This type of misuse can be the difference between life and death when someone can’t get through to 9-1-1 because the line is busy.”

9-1-1 operators across Ontario are under enormous strain to manage ever-growing call volumes. Many police services across Ontario report 9-1-1 call demand is increasing rapidly, and that about half of all 9-1-1 calls are non-emergency calls: pocket-dials, hang-ups, and many that are frivolous or even vexatious.

“Despite some improvement, 9-1-1 misuse and a lack of understanding of what number to call for what type of situation continues to be a challenge,” said Hon. Michael S. Kerzner, Ontario Solicitor General. “This campaign gives the public the knowledge and resources to know who to call and when, so they can get the right support. We know the vast majority of Ontarians want to do the right thing and keep the lines clear for all of us so they’re available when we need them.”