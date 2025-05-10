Check Out This Listing On Carlyon Line In Severn

Click Here for the listing

This kind of property rarely gets exposed to the market!! This farm is set on 100 acres of picturesque landscapes, complete with a lively stream, field and pastures, a serene pond, and a mixed forest. The home is located at 1295A Carlyon Line, is a 2-year-old, 2175 sqft bungalow designed for single-level living. The open-concept layout includes three bedrooms, with a semi-ensuite bathroom connected to the primary bedroom. The living room features a vaulted ceiling that flows into a modern kitchen, highlighted by a large island with granite countertops. The home is heated by a propane boiler with in-floor radiant heat, and also includes a wood stove. The barn, at 1295B Carlyon Line, provides a mix of options. On the main level is perfect for machinery and farm supply storage. Upstairs offers over 3700 sq ft of office space and storage space. It boasts a stunning post and beam design with an open-concept plan, a balcony, and expansive views. Each building has its own well and septic system. Approximately 70 acres are currently dedicated to hayfield/pasture, with some acreage tile drained. This property presents an amazing opportunity for a hobby farm, a potential multi-generational family compound, or realizing a “Yellowstone” dream. (id:30977)

