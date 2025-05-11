Orillia City-Wide Garage Sale Day Returns June 7

Residents encouraged to host or shop garage sales to support affordable housing

The City of Orillia is pleased to announce the return of City-wide Garage Sale Day on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Following the success of last year’s event, residents and organizations are once again invited to take part in a day of decluttering, community connection, and support for affordable housing.

In 2024, more than 100 garage sales took place across the city and the initiative raised $4,500 for Orillia’s Affordable Housing Reserve.

“Last year’s event was a great example of the Orillia community coming together for a meaningful cause,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Whether you’re hosting a sale or shopping the neighbourhood, I encourage everyone to take part again this year and be part of something that brings people together while supporting affordable housing in our city.”

Established in 2020, Orillia’s Affordable Housing Reserve provides funding to eligible non-profit and government organizations working to expand the supply of affordable housing locally. Learn more at orillia.ca/housing.

There is no registration required. Residents and organizations can host their own garage sales on June 7, and those wishing to donate all or a portion of their proceeds to the Affordable Housing Reserve can do so at orillia.ca/GarageSale.

For those wanting to host a sale that don’t have a lawn or garage, please reach out to orilliagaragesale@gmail.com. Residents not holding garage sales are encouraged to take part by attending sales across the city.

New this year, the ‘Pop-Up Shop’ at St. Paul’s Centre (62 Peter St. N.). will be open starting at 7:30 a.m. and will offer garage sale maps and a selection of vendor tables. Complimentary hamburgers will be available from Harvey’s Orillia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Residents and organizations who would like to participate in the city-wide Garage Sale Day can advertise their information through social media, Facebook event page and other community platforms using the hashtag #OrilliaGarageSaleDay.

To ensure a successful garage sale, here are a few tips:

Advertise your sale through social media, and community platforms.

Price items competitively to attract buyers.

Organize items neatly and clearly label prices.

Provide adequate signage to direct visitors to your sale location, but make sure to follow City of Orillia signage regulations. Signs must be removed within 24 hours following the garage sale, and signs can’t be attached or supported by a utility pole, tree, garbage can, planter. They can not be located within 10m (30 ft.) of an intersection and can’t impede pedestrian traffic.

The event is once again supported by the City’s Waste Management Advisory Committee.

For more information on the city-wide Garage Sale Day, please visit orillia.ca/GarageSale or contact Ward 3 Coun. Jay Fallis at orilliagaragesale@gmail.com or 705-279-3249.