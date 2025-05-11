Ramara Resident Charged With Impaired After Traffic Complaint On Hwy. 11

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 Northbound in the City of Orillia. Further investigation led to impaired driving related offences.

On May 10, 2025, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 Northbound, in the City of Orillia. Officers located the vehicle in Severn Township continuing northbound on Highway 11. While on scene officers were led into an impaired driving investigation where one individual was charged with impaired related charges. After administering a breath sample that registered more than double the legal limit. The individuals licence was suspended for 90-days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

As a result, Philip Martin; 62-year-old, from Ramara Township, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.