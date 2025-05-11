A New Cottage Show Is Coming To Muskoka May 24th And May 25th

Don’t miss the Muskoka Cottage Show.

Saturday, May 24, 9-5

Sunday, May 25 9-4

Muskoka Lumber Community Centre,

56 Salmon Ave., Bracebridge

Free Parking

Win a Napoleon Home Comfort Barbecue

Win a Hot Tub

This spring weekend offers an opportunity to meet, support and learn from homemaking superstars. There are dozens of exhibitors and vendors offering the latest and greatest products and services for your home. We want to thank our exhibitors for bringing their products and expertise to our show.

The Napoleon Home Comfort Stage is the place to meet and learn from our guest speakers. Napoleon Chef Don Cruickshanks, designer Jane Lockhart, garden expert Frankie Flowers and custom rug designer Anthony Hellman offer savvy ideas and practical advice.

Tickets online at cottageshowmuskoka.ca OR at the door.

Brought to you by OUR HOMES Productions Inc.