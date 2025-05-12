Ramara Adopts 2025 Recreation Master Plan In Principle

The Township of Ramara has officially adopted in principle an updated Recreation Master Plan following a presentation and report at the April 28, 2025, Council meeting.

The Recreation Master Plan is a forward-looking strategy designed to guide decision-making around parks, trails, recreation facilities, and programs over the next 10 years. Developed with community input, demographic data, and expert analysis, the plan outlines a vision and series of recommendations to support accessible and inclusive recreation opportunities across the Township for all stages of life.

“This plan reflects the voices of our residents and provides a strategic framework to enhance recreation in Ramara,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “We’re excited to have a clear direction to support active lifestyles, vibrant spaces, and community well-being in the years ahead.”

In April 2024, the Township of Ramara retained Planscape Inc. to assist in the development of a new 10-year plan. The updated plan focuses on tangible short-term actions, as well as medium and long-term priorities that can adapt to future demographics, trends, and budgets.

By adopting the plan in principle, the Township has endorsed its overall direction and intent. Individual recommendations will be evaluated over time through budget deliberations, operational planning, and future Council decisions. While not every recommendation is guaranteed to be implemented, the plan provides a valuable roadmap for guiding future investments and improvements.