Time Is Running Out To Fetch Tickets As OSPCA’s 50/50 Lottery Reaches Over $110,000

With the Grand Prize draw taking place on Friday, time is running out to fetch your tickets for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery! With the jackpot now over $110,000 and growing fast, this is your last chance to win big while helping animals in need.

Tickets are available until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, with the Grand Prize draw taking place on Friday, Nov. 7. You can get in on the action for as little as $10 for 10 tickets. The winner of the spring Draws for Paws 50/50 lottery took home more than $127,000! Don’t miss your chance to win big and help animals get the care they deserve.

“This is your last opportunity to get in on the action,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President of Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Not only could you walk away with a six-figure jackpot right before the holidays, but you’ll also be making a difference in the lives of animals who need our help.”

When you buy a ticket, you’re not just taking a chance at a life-changing prize, you’re helping give animals a second chance. Funds raised through the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery support the Ontario SPCA’s Community Access to Resources, Education, and Support (CARES) Fund – a new grant program that helps SPCAs and humane societies across Ontario. The CARES Fund provides financial support for initiatives that enhance animal welfare, including spay/neuter programs, veterinary care, and shelter improvements.

Don’t miss your chance to win big and make tails wag. Visit ontariospcalottery.ca today to get your tickets before it’s too late!

Lottery License No: RAF1491380