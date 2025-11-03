Damage To The Huntsville High School Roof Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Huntsville O.P.P. are investigating a Mischief at the Huntsville High School in the Town of Huntsville.

Sometime between October 31, 2025 and Monday November 3, 2025, unknown person(s) managed to get onto the roof of the Huntsville High School and proceeded to cause damage to the roof. The damage resulted in the ceiling inside the building to start leaking.

The Huntsville O.P.P. are seeking the publics assistance/information that could assist in identifying suspects and/or time this could have occurred. The area damaged would possibly have been visible to anyone in the parking lot of the school/Canada Summit Centre

If you have information please contact P/C Ted Warman at the Huntsville O.P.P. at 705-789-5551 or the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.