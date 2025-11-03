Break And Enter To Jewellery Store Inside Orillia Square Mall

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter at a business located in the Orillia Square Mall.

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at a commercial unit within the mall. Upon arrival, police observed damage to the rear entrance of a business and evidence suggesting entry had been gained.

Further investigation revealed that a jewellery store had been targeted, with display cases damaged and merchandise reported stolen. A tool believed to have been used in the incident was recovered at the scene.

Despite a thorough search of the area, no suspects were located. The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the OPP Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Forensic Identification Services. Surveillance footage is being reviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence # E251489249. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.Media Contact