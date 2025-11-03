Crews Battle Chimney Fire On Penfold Lake Road In Huntsville

On November 1, 2025, at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a chimney fire on Penfold Lake Road in Huntsville.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible coming from the side and attic area of the home. Crews from Station One (Huntsville), Station Three (Hillside), and Station Five (Port Sydney) responded with 20 firefighters and eight apparatus. Firefighters quickly began an interior attack, working to stop the spread of fire through the roof and attic spaces. Their coordinated efforts helped contain the damage and save the main living area of the home.

The homeowner, who was awake at the time, noticed charring on an interior wall and immediately called 911. Her quick reaction, along with the fast work of responding crews, prevented the fire from spreading further.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a rodent nest that had ignited from the heat of the chimney.

“As the colder weather settles in, it’s important for residents to have their chimneys inspected and cleaned before using wood-burning appliances,” said Steve Markham, Fire Prevention Officer. “Also, use caution when disposing of ashes—always place them in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid, stored outside and away from any buildings or combustibles.”

No injuries were reported. The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department reminds residents that regular maintenance of chimneys and heating appliances is an important part of keeping your home fire safe this winter.