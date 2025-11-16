Tim Hortons Unwraps Its New Holiday Menu

Tims® annual holiday baked goods and beverage menu is available now with a Biscoff® collaboration that includes a new Biscoff® Boston Cream Donut, Biscoff® Filled Croissant, Biscoff® Latte, and Biscoff® Iced Capp®.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ – Tim Hortons® and Biscoff® are spreading extra cheer this holiday season with a new festive menu that brings together Tims® iconic flavours with the irresistible taste and signature crunch of Biscoff®.

Available now at Tims® restaurants across Canada, the new holiday lineup includes:

Biscoff® Boston Cream – dipped in Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies, this classic Tims® donut is all dressed up for the holidays.

– dipped in Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies, this classic Tims® donut is all dressed up for the holidays. Biscoff® Filled Croissant – a freshly baked croissant is filled with Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies.

– a freshly baked croissant is filled with Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies. Biscoff® Latte – a delicious, handcrafted espresso beverage finished with whipped topping and Biscoff® cookies.

– a delicious, handcrafted espresso beverage finished with whipped topping and Biscoff® cookies. Biscoff® Iced Capp® – Tims® iconic Iced Capp® gets a festive twist, blended with Biscoff® cookies and topped with even more Biscoff® cookies!

“We think Canadians are going to love every sip and bite of our new holiday menu,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons®. “Combining the delicious crunch of Biscoff® cookies with Tims® favourites, like our Iced Capp® and Boston Cream, makes for a collaboration that’s as special and festive as the season itself.”

Other Tims® holiday menu items include a Crème Brûlée Filled Timbit®, Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Muffin, Brown Sugar Protein Iced Latte with 17 grams of protein per medium beverage, a Brown Sugar Cream Coffee, and the return of our Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate.