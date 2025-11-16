RVH Welcomes Elected Officials For Annual Update

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Elected Officials Breakfast today, bringing together representatives from all levels of government for an update on the health centre’s progress and priorities. The event highlighted RVH’s work to improve access to care, strengthen partnerships, and prepare for the needs of a growing region.

President and CEO Gail Hunt shared how forward-thinking innovation is delivering exceptional healthcare today and shaping it for tomorrow. “We have committed to ending hallway medicine, shorten wait times and stop long drives for care,” she said. “We need to ensure world-class care and exceptional experiences are available right here at RVH.”

She shared several innovative solutions that have improved care and outcomes this past year. The Emergency Department’s Minor Ailment Patient Pathway has diverted 11,000 patients by allowing those with minor illnesses to schedule treatment and effectively reduce wait times while increasing patient satisfaction to over 95 percent.

RVH physicians have developed the AskMeGOC tool through the largest randomized clinical trial in a community hospital. This tool is empowering patients and families through guided discussions about resuscitation preferences and reducing physician time pressures.

Digital health improvements, including enhanced patient portals, AI-assisted workflows, and safer medication management are modernizing care. The Indigenous Self-Identification project is helping improve health outcomes through culturally safer practices.

RVH is forging ahead to grow, innovate and evolve, but the key to solving some of the region’s most complex challenges is through fostering strong, supportive partners.

“RVH’s story is one of partnership among leaders, communities, and elected officials working hand in hand with a shared commitment to patient and community well-being,” said Hunt.

Such collaborations include a partnership with Georgian Bay General Hospital to help reduce surgical wait times; adjunct scientist appointments with Georgian College to expand research and education opportunities in health sciences; and being part of the County of Simcoe’s HART Hub, which offers help to people facing homelessness, addiction, and mental health challenges.

Dr. Jeff Tyberg, RVH’s Chief of Staff and Vice President of Academic and Medical Affairs, joined to share updates on RVH’s plan to become an Academic Health Sciences Centre, advancing education, training, and research across the organization. In partnership with the University of Toronto, RVH’s largest academic collaborator, the health centre has already introduced several new, innovative programs designed to strengthen clinical expertise and expand opportunities for learners.

RVH is also committed to advancing teaching and research with the creation of the Centre of Research and Education (CORE). This new space is dedicated to interprofessional clinical skills training and will be home to the RVH Research Institute, supporting clinical trials and bedside research.

“As RVH grows into an Academic Health Sciences Centre, we are not only training the next generation of healthcare providers, but also ensuring our community has access to the very best care informed by cutting-edge research,” said Dr.Tyberg. “Our partnerships and the launch of these programs demonstrate how we are building a strong foundation for the future of healthcare in our region.”

Continuing to provide the care residents need close to home means RVH must expand its physical space, something the health centre has been planning since 2020.

“As the regional health centre and a community hospital, we deliver specialized care to residents from all corners of Simcoe Muskoka,” said Jason Teal, Chair of the RVH Board of Directors. “To ensure RVH can continue delivering exceptional care right here at home, we must grow to address surging demand, space constraints, and growing pressure on regional services.”