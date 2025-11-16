100 Days Out: Countdown To The Orillia 2026 Ontario Winter Games

The excitement is building as today marks 100 days until the Orillia 2026 Ontario Winter Games. From Feb. 19 to 22 and Feb. 26 to March 1, 2026, 2,500 athletes from across Ontario will compete in 17 sports across Orillia and Simcoe Country.

“The Ontario Winter Games are a launchpad for thousands of young athletes who dream of competing at the national and international level,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. “With just 100 days to go until the 2026 Games, I want to thank the City of Orillia and all the volunteers and organizers for their preparation and hard work. Our government is proud to support this event and help communities like Orillia maximize the benefits of sport tourism as part of our plan to protect Ontario’s economy.”

To celebrate this milestone, the Orillia 2026 Games Organizing Committee hosted a community event highlighting local partners, volunteers, and the tremendous spirit that continues to grow across the region as the Games approach.

“The Ontario Winter Games will bring thousands of visitors to our city, creating an incredible boost for local businesses and showcasing Orillia as a destination for sport, recreation, and tourism,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We’re excited to open our doors and show the province the warmth and hospitality our community is known for.”

The Ontario Winter Games are the province’s largest multi-sport event, giving Ontario’s top young athletes an opportunity to compete at a high level and experience the excitement of a major Games environment. The event also creates a significant economic impact, with thousands of visitors expected to explore local shops, restaurants, and attractions.

“Today’s 100 Days Out celebration marks a major step toward welcoming athletes, coaches, and families from across the province,” said Will LaFrance, General Manager of the Orillia 2026 Ontario Winter Games. “These Games will not only showcase the best of Ontario’s young athletes but also the strength, hospitality, and pride of our communities working together to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

The Games, proudly presented by Desjardins Financial Group, will rely on the dedication of over 500 volunteers to help bring the event to life. Community members are encouraged to get involved by registering to volunteer or by cheering on athletes during competition weekends.

For more information on the Orillia 2026 Ontario Winter Games, event updates, and to register as a volunteer, visit orillia2026.ca or follow @Orillia2026 on social media.