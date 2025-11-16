Tall Trees And Community Living Huntsville Partner With Support From Deerhurst Resort For 2025 Festive Brunch

The aroma of freshly baked pastries, sizzling bacon, and warm maple syrup fills the air as Community Living Huntsville’s highly-anticipated Festive Brunch returns, now bigger and better than ever, and already 75% sold. On Sunday, December 7, Tall Trees and Community Living Huntsville will once again join forces to present the signature annual event. Building on the overwhelming success of previous years, Deerhurst Resort has generously partnered with Tall Trees as a co-presenter and collaborator to create a gourmet brunch menu filled with new offerings and returning favourites. This year, they have set an ambitious goal to double the number of attendees and, consequently, double the funds donated to Community Living.

When asked about the significance of expanding this event, Tall Trees Co-Owner and Head

Chef Randy Vowels shared:

“It was important for Ashley (Vowels, Tall Trees Co-Owner and Chef) and I to really push the envelope on this. Our little guy, Axel, has autism, and that inspired us to support

Community Living. We’re really looking forward to growing this event and so proud to have

backed it for this long and watched it grow to this magnitude; it’s meant a lot to us.”

All proceeds from this event will directly benefit Community Living Huntsville’s affordable housing initiatives for people and families who access the not-for-profit organization’s services. These funds help ensure that community members, often shut out from housing equity, can find safe, stable and dignified roofs over their heads. Not only does it support a well-deserving cause, but the ticket price also offers exceptional value for attendees.

The day is set to begin at 10 AM with a mimosa bar, a fabulous silent auction with bigger and better bidding items, and an atmospheric live performance by Ascension Aerials. Guests will then enjoy a gourmet brunch prepared in collaboration between Tall Trees and Deerhurst. Following brunch, the live auction will offer luxury prizes and the Elegance Unlocked Treasure Box Key contest, where attendees may purchase keys for $50 each for an opportunity to unlock a pair of custom-made 14kt gold and lab-grown diamond earrings, generously donated by The Hunt House and valued at over $1,500. The event will then feature inspiring speakers, a special visit from Mrs. Claus for children, and a show-stopping performance by ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) Band, recognized from appearances on Canada’s Got Talent and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m so excited to attend the Community Living fundraising brunch at Deerhurst,” says Huntsville Councillor Scott Morrison. “Access to housing is a massive challenge for people in Huntsville right now. And that challenge is even greater for those with developmental disabilities. If you are considering purchasing a ticket, I strongly encourage you to support this event, not only to help Community Living raise critical funds for housing initiatives, but also to enjoy the delicious brunch prepared by Tall Trees and Deerhurst Resort.”

Tickets are going fast! To purchase your tickets or secure a table sponsorship, visit Community Living Huntsville’s website at bit.ly/FestiveBrunch2025 or contact Jennifer Jerrett at 705-789-4543, Ext. 241, or jennifer.jerrett@clhuntsville.ca.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, December 7th, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM

Location: Deerhurst Resort, 1235 Deerhurst Drive, Huntsville

Price: $75 per Adult Ticket, $30 per Children’s Ticket