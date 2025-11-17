Huntsville OPP Charge 15 Drivers Over Five Days For Using Their Phone While Driving

During the week of November 10-14, 2025, members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a direct enforcement initiative, enforcing distracted driving (hand-held devices) like cell phones.

During this initiative Huntsville officers charged 15 drivers over 5 days, for using their cell phone while driving their vehicle. This is a discouraging result as those drivers are putting others at risk on our roadways. How many people are actually out there doing the same thing?

In 2024, 82 people died on Ontario highways due to drivers who weren’t paying attention behind the wheel. Those deaths are a 43 per cent increase from that of 2023, when there were 57 deaths due to distracted driving or driver inattention.

It is illegal to operate handheld devices or view screens unrelated to driving, and penalties increase significantly for repeat offenses. For novice drivers, a single conviction can mean a 30-day suspension and three convictions lead to license cancellation.

Possible consequences of distracted driving;

Fins ($615.00 for a first offence)

Demerit points

3 day License suspension

License cancellation (after 3 convictions)

Causing a tragedy

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Pull over to a safe location before using any electronic devices.

Have a passenger help with GPS or answer calls for you.

Set up navigation before you start driving.

Be aware that law enforcement uses unmarked vehicles and other methods to catch distracted drivers.

Members of Huntsville OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.

If you observe a suspected impaired or distracted driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.