The Chicks And Rascal Flatts To Headline Boots And Hearts 2026

CANADA’S BIGGEST WEEKEND OF MUSIC & CAMPING LEVELS UP WITH A MASSIVE THREE-DAY CELEBRATION PACKED WITH CHART-TOPPERS, FAN FAVOURITES, AND NEXT-LEVEL FESTIVAL ENERGY

Republic Live, producers of the internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning Boots and Hearts Music Festival, has dropped its powerhouse 2026 lineup – and fans are about to experience the most electrifying edition yet. Returning August 7–9 to the iconic Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Boots and Hearts is ready to deliver a weekend that truly has something for everybody.

For over a decade, the festival has championed the #BootsLife – unforgettable moments, big-time performances, and a community of fans who return year after year for the music, the memories, and the magic of Canada’s largest music and camping festival. In 2026, Boots and Hearts ups the ante with a thrilling new three-day format – designed to make the biggest weekend of the summer even bigger.

The 2026 edition of the festival will showcase an outstanding lineup of award-winning talent including, GRAMMY and CMA Award-winning icons The Chicks make their Boots and Hearts debut as Saturday night’s headliner (8/8), and ACM Award-winning group Rascal Flatts close out the weekend as Sunday night’s headliner (8/9). This year’s lineup also highlights some of the most exciting new voices in country music performing at Boots and Hearts for the first time, including internationally celebrated artists Tucker Wetmore, Jessie Murph, Sam Barber, Dasha, Max McNown, Waylon Wyatt, The Jack Wharff Band, Kaitlin Butts, Ashley Cooke and Emily Anne Roberts. Multi-platinum, chart-topping artist Russell Dickerson returns to the Boots Main Stage on Friday (8/7).

Staying true to its roots, Boots and Hearts continues to champion Canadian talent. Multi-CCMA and JUNO Award–winning artist Brett Kissel, returns to headline the Front Porch Stage on Friday night. Platinum-selling favourites James Barker Band, make their long-awaited return to the Main Stage on Sunday. New festival debuts include breakout duo Thelma & James, acclaimed artist Carolyn Dawn Johnson, and rising names Savannah Jade, Tony Stevens, Mitch Zorn, along with 2024 Emerging Artist Showcase winners, School House. More artist announcements will be revealed soon.

Elevating the fan experience even further, Republic Live is introducing two new VIP options for 2026: the Daisy Duke’s Deck VIP+ at the Main Stage and the Front Porch VIP area – giving fans new ways to take in the festival in premium style. Already an eight-time CCMA Country Festival of the Year winner and recognized by the Academy of Country Music for Festival of the Year, Boots and Hearts continues to set the standard for world-class festival experiences.

“The Chicks said it best, ‘I’ve sure been down this road before,’ but there’s nothing like the road to Boots. This festival and team have always been dedicated to creating world-class experiences that bring people together, and our new three-day format is the exciting next step in that journey,” shares festival co-founder Eva Dunford. “It’s everything fans love about Boots, only better and more accessible than ever. Every aspect of our festival has been elevated to celebrate the spirit, community and connection that make Boots and Hearts the most unforgettable weekend of the summer.”

All ticket types , including weekend, single-day, camping and parking, will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. ET, with public on-sale beginning Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. ET at www.bootsandhearts.com . Fans can also take advantage of flexible payment options through PayPal or Klarna.

Additional announcements, festival programming, and partnership details will be released in the coming months. For the latest news, visit the official Boots and Hearts website or follow along on social media.