Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary Invites Community To Double Their Impact This Giving Tuesday

Donations Made Nov. 17–Dec. 2 Will Be Matched

This Giving Tuesday, December 2, Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (AVWS) is inviting the community to help wildlife in need — and see their generosity go twice as far.

Thanks to $25,000 in leadership gifts from local businesses and donors, every dollar contributed to AVWS’s Wildlife in Care Fund between November 17 and December 2 will be matched, helping the Sanctuary reach its $50,000 campaign goal.

“This past year has been truly transformative for Aspen Valley,” said Linda Glimps, Executive Director, AVWS. “With the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our supporters, we’ve expanded our care programs, welcomed new sanctuary residents, and achieved a new standard for wildlife care in Canada.”

“This Giving Tuesday, we celebrate the incredible support our community has shown and continues to show,” added Glimps. “Every gift helps save lives and ensures that animals in need find the safety and compassion they deserve.”

In 2025, AVWS became the first wildlife rehabilitation facility in Canada accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) — an international mark of excellence in animal care, governance, and welfare.

The Sanctuary also provided temporary refuge to ten African lions rescued from a roadside zoo in Quebec, who have since been safely relocated to accredited sanctuaries in the United States. Closer to home, AVWS welcomed new sanctuary residents — including a moose, a silver fox, and a snapping turtle — to its sanctuary program, giving them lifelong care and comfort.

“From providing permanent homes to 31 sanctuary residents to rehabilitating more than a thousand wild animals each year, Aspen Valley is a lifeline for wildlife that have nowhere else to turn,” said Alison Papas, Director of Advancement and Communications. “With every public donation matched dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000, now is the perfect time to double your impact for wildlife.”

Leadership gifts have been generously provided by Cavalcade Muskoka Imaging; Cottage Country Septic and Plumbing; From the Ground Up Construction; Greenleaf Excavation; HillTop Interiors; Huntsville Animal Hospital; Lake of Bays Brewing Co.; Mueller Custom Build; Muskoka BBQ and Outdoor Kitchen Centre; Nearly Famous; Red Canoe Gallery; Soapstones Natural Skincare; Weismiller Timber Mart; and anonymous donors.

Donations can be made online at aspenvalley.ca.