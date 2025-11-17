Green Haven Kicks Off 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

On Monday, November 24th at 11:00 am, Green Haven Shelter for Women will be raising the Wrapped in Courage Flag at the Orillia Opera House in recognition of Women Abuse Prevention Month and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Green Haven Shelter for Women will host the annual Wrapped in Courage Flag Raising Ceremony as a powerful symbol in recognizing gender-based violence and supporting survivors of domestic abuse.

Femicides are on the rise with two more recent deaths very close to home making these types of awareness events a necessity. ‘We’ve seen a 76% increase in women and 57% increase in children in our shelter over the past three years.’ says Green Haven Executive Director, Krista Storey. ‘In addition, we received 1025 crisis calls last year and 209 were referred to other agencies due to capacity limits. The statistics are staggering with

no signs of slowing down.’ she adds.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness and inspiring action.

‘Gender-based violence affects individuals, families, and entire communities,” says Storey. ‘And according to the United Nations, a woman is killed by an intimate partner or family member every 10 minutes globally. This is a crisis that demands urgent attention and action from all of us.’

Green Haven is a 14 bed facility that offers a safe and secure space for women and children escaping violence. Over a period of weeks, staff use a trauma informed wraparound approach, providing clients with secure shelter, food, critical support services such as counselling, financial and legal advocacy, housing and employment supports, as well as programs for children affected by violence.

Although funded by the province through the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, only 60% of the operating costs are covered, leaving Green Haven to fend for itself for the remaining shortfall. Storey encourages the community during this campaign to consider taking action to support these women and children by listening, learning, advocating, donating, following and sharing on social media, attending

fundraising events, and simply spreading awareness about the realities of gender-based violence.

‘We need the whole community to come together to end this epidemic.’ says Storey ‘Every action matters.’

For more information about Green Haven Shelter for Women, or to donate, visit: greenhavenshelter.com or follow @greenhavenshelter on social media.