OPP Looking For Dirt Bike Operator After Fail To Remain Collision On Hwy. 35

The City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a dirt bike involved in a fail-to-remain collision.

On October 29, 2025, at approximately 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a collision between a motor vehicle and an off-road motorcycle on Highway 35. The motor vehicle was exiting a business when the collision occurred with a dirt bike travelling northbound on Highway 35.

Following the collision, the dirt bike rider left the scene without providing any information or documentation and continued northbound toward Pontypool.

The off-road motorcycle and rider are described as:

· Vehicle: Green Kawasaki dirt bike

· Rider: Young Caucasian male, believed to be in his 20s, dark hair, wearing a blue helmet

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, observed the dirt bike in the area, or who may have dash cam footage from around the time of the incident to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online. Occurrence number E251470610.