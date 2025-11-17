Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign On Now

Starting today until Nov. 23, 100 per cent of proceeds from each Holiday Smile Cookie sold are donated to local charities, community groups and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.





Last year, Tims guests helped raise $10.7 million through the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookies have raised a total of $20.5 million since the campaign launched in 2023.

Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is back TODAY until Nov. 23 with 100 per cent of proceeds from each Holiday Smile Cookie sold donated to local charities, community groups and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“The holidays are a season of kindness and generosity, made even brighter thanks to Tim Hortons restaurant owners and the countless guests who support our annual Holiday Smile Cookie campaign,” says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. “With 100 per cent of proceeds from every cookie sold donated to local charities, community groups and Tims Camps, Holiday Smile Cookies are a simple and delicious way to make a real difference in your community.”

Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 2023 and has since raised a total of $20.5 million.

“As we kick off Holiday Smile Cookie Week, we’re inviting Canadians to help make a meaningful difference in their own communities,” says Caroline Barham, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and a Tim Hortons restaurant owner. “Every cookie purchased supports the Foundation’s at-camp and in-classroom programs, which help underserved youth build confidence, develop leadership skills, and discover what they’re capable of.”

Visit timhortons.ca/holiday-smile-cookie to learn about the local charity or community group being supported in your region along with Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.