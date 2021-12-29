Tim Hortons Trading Cards Collection Now Features Women’s Hockey Stars

With hockey fans currently glued to their screens watching the IIHF World Junior Championship in Alberta, Tim Hortons and Hockey Canada are excited to surprise Canadians with a brand-new collection of trading cards, which for the first time ever, includes stars from Canada’s National Women’s Team.

The Tim Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards collection will be available in participating restaurants across Canada beginning on Jan. 5, the day of the gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. A pack of three cards is available for $1 with the purchase of a qualifying beverage, or for $1.99 without a qualifying beverage. Participating restaurants will also have a Tim Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards collection binder available for $16.99 to store the card collection.

The first 70 cards in the set feature current NHL® players who have suited up for Team Canada, followed by 15 cards featuring members of Canada’s National Women’s Team, 15 cards with legends of Hockey Canada’s past, and other subsets of cards including: Championship Medals, Canada’s Captains, Canada Moments Canvas, Program of Excellence Heroes, Team Canada Trios, and Timbits to Team Canada, which features five current NHL players ­– Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brendan Gallagher, Brad Marchand and Brayden Point ­– who were Tim Hortons Timbits hockey players as kids before joining Team Canada.

“I’m proud to be featured in the Tim Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards collection alongside some of my Hockey Canada teammates, and look forward to having collectors unwrap our cards, including young girls who dream of playing hockey professionally,” said Marie-Philip Poulin. “I was also thrilled to shoot the TV commercial for the new Tims trading cards with Sarah, Wayne, Sid and Nate. “It’s really exciting to be a part of how Tims is celebrating Team Canada.”

“I’m driven by how I can inspire the next generation of girls to follow their dreams and passions, whether it’s in playing hockey or whatever else they aspire to do,” said Sarah Nurse. “It’s thrilling to know that young girls and all hockey fans will be collecting the Canada’s National Women’s Team cards in the Tim Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards set.”

There are six cards in the set featuring Wayne Gretzky, including two Team Canada Trios cards, one with the Great One alongside Paul Coffey and Eric Lindros and one with Mark Messier and Mario Lemieux. Guests also have a chance to find an autographed Wayne Gretzky card in their packs.

“This is possibly the most exciting Tim Hortons hockey card set yet, reliving past moments of Team Canada glory and featuring today’s stars representing our country, including in the women’s game,” said Wayne Gretzky. “Hockey fans are going to love building a collection of Team Canada memories with these new Tim Hortons cards.”

Other features of the Tim Hortons Team Canada Trading Cards collection include: