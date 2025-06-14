Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Raises $220,425 For RVH And Hospice Simcoe

The results are in and they’re as heartwarming as the cookies themselves.

This year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raised an incredible $220,425 in support of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Hospice Simcoe. Cookie by cookie, Barrie community members came together to show what happens when small gestures stack up to something much bigger.

“The Smile Cookie campaign is joyful, generous, and grounded in care,” said Mary-Anne Frith, incoming Chair of RVH Foundation’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Keep Life Wild Campaign. “Every dollar raised will help RVH build a modern Birthing Unit where growing families have the space, privacy, and expert care they need to begin their journey. We’re so grateful.”

Funds will also support Hospice Simcoe, helping meet the growing need for compassionate end-of-life care and grief support programs.

“Our work is rooted in community—and this community never stops showing up,” said Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director of Hospice Simcoe. “From our team to every guest who bought a cookie, thank you for helping us be there for people when they need it most.”

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign was once again powered by the generosity of Barrie Tim Hortons owners, their teams, and thousands of guests who said yes to a cookie with a cause.

And this spring’s support moved both RVH and Hospice Simcoe one step closer to a bold milestone: fulfilling the $1-million pledge to both charities made by local Tim Hortons owners to fund full-circle care for local families.

Because at just $2 a cookie, kindness is affordable. And the impact is immeasurable.