OPP Makes Arrest Following Break In To Orillia Business

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a local man in connection with a break and enter at a business in Orillia.

On June 13, 2025, shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a Colborne Street business. Officers arrived on scene within minutes but determined that the suspect(s) had fled prior to their arrival. Upon assessing the premises, staff confirmed that a quantity of cigarettes and cigars had been stolen.

Subsequent investigation, including review of video surveillance footage, provided officers with a description of the suspects. Patrols were conducted in the area, leading to the arrest of one individual found in possession of stolen cigars and cigarettes.

As a result, Shane Dixon, age 40, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Adult Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

· Adult Theft

· Adult Disguise with Intent

· Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 15, 2025, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia