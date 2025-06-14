Potential Hepatitis A Exposure At Barrie Restaurant

A food handler working at Tim Hortons (181 Livingstone Street East Barrie, ON) has been identified as a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. People who had food or drinks from the restaurant from May 17 to June 3, may have been exposed to Hepatitis A. The risk for customers to contract the disease is low. However, they should monitor for signs and symptoms which can begin 15 to 50 days after. There is no ongoing risk at the restaurant.

For those who consumed food or beverage from this Tim Hortons location during the following times below, they are recommended to receive Hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their exposure, as this post-exposure vaccine will help prevent the disease. Individuals who have received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine or have previously had Hepatitis A infection will have immunity from the disease, and do not require further vaccine.

Date and time food or drink was purchased from Tim Hortons 181 Livingstone St. E., Barrie Last date to receive Hepatitis A vaccine to prevent disease May 30, 2025 from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. June 13, 2025 May 31, 2025 from 4:30am-12:30 p.m. . June 14, 2025 June 1, 2025 from 4:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. June 15, 2025 June 3, 2025 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 17, 2025

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is holding special Hepatitis A immunization clinics running today, Friday, June 13, 2025 from 4 p. m to 7 p.m. and continuing through Tuesday, June 17, for those people who visited the Tim Hortons located at 181 Livingstone St. E. in Barrie during the above dates and times. It is important to note that your last opportunity to get the vaccine depends on the last time you ate or drank at that Tim Hortons, according to those same listed dates and times.

Immunization clinics are being offered at our 15 Sperling Drive, Barrie office for those who are eligible for vaccine based on the table above as follows:

Friday, June 13 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, June 16 from noon – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17 from noon – 7 p.m.

The restaurant is fully cooperating with public health, and it’s important to know that this situation could happen anywhere.

If you were at the restaurant between May 17 and May 29:

You are no longer eligible nor recommended for a post-exposure immunization. Although the risk is low to becoming infected, you should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A for the next 15 to 50 days. If you develop symptoms and ate/drank from the restaurant during the times listed, please contact your healthcare provider.