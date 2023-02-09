Tim Hortons Launches New Chipotle Steak Loaded Wraps And Loaded Bowls

Tim Hortons is beefing up its lunch and dinner offerings with the launch of a new flavour for its popular Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls: Chipotle Steak.

“We had an enthusiastic response from Tims guests after we launched our Cilantro Lime and Habanero Chicken Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls last year which had us working right away on our next delicious Loaded option,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“Our new Chipotle Steak Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls have the perfect combination of shredded seasoned steak, tasty grains, crispy onions, lettuce, diced cucumbers and tomatoes, topped with our chipotle sauce. This is my new favourite lunch and dinner option at Tims and I can’t wait for guests to try them.”

Tim Hortons introduced Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls last June as part of its work on developing new delicious and craveable lunch and dinner options that offer great value for money. The Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls were launched after extensive market research, many iterations of recipe development, and successful test markets that received incredible guest feedback.

“Our new Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls make for a hearty lunch with big, craveable flavours you’ll look forward to having again and again, or a quick and easy dinner option to bring home for the whole family,” says Voakes.

Chipotle Steak Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls are now available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and can be ordered for delivery through the Tim Hortons app.