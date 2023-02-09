Leacock Museum Reopens With New Exhibit ‘A Leacock Love Story’

The Leacock Museum is reopening for the season just in time for Valentine’s Day with the new exhibit A Leacock Love Story, beginning on Feb. 10, 2023.

The exhibit, which will run until Aug. 31, 2023, explores the relationship between Stephen Leacock and his wife, Beatrix Hamilton Leacock, and the summer home in Orillia that Stephen built for Beatrix.

“Through this new exhibit, we are pleased to share an aspect of Stephen Leacock’s life that has not been told at the Museum before, and was in fact hidden away by Leacock during his life,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I encourage everyone to visit the Museum this Valentine’s week and beyond to experience this unique story.”

The Museum is offering self-guided and audio tours Wednesdays to Fridays weekly until May 2023. Guests are invited to book a time for their tour between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) to explore the Museum. To book your timeslot, please call the Museum directly at 705-325-2196.

“Stephen Leacock’s house in Orillia was a labour of love that he built at the request of his wife, Beatrix. Unfortunately, Beatrix did not live to see it completed,” said Amanda Marino, Experience Development Officer. “This very touching and emotional story of Beatrix’s final days is told through the letters Stephen Leacock had hidden inside a secret compartment in his bedroom closet.”

The love letters will be on display, along with other elements of this romantic story, throughout the exhibit.

For more information on the Museum experience, visit leacockmuseum.com or visit its Facebook and Instagram pages.