Male Arrested For Threatening Barrie Police And The OPP

On February 7, 2023 members of the OPP Huronia West Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) entered into an investigation regarding serious threats being made against police at the OPP Detachment located at 1000 River Road West in Wasaga Beach.

Staff at the Detachment became aware of these threats, which were all received in a span of 12 hours on February 7th. An investigation was commenced, and an accused arrested.

Further information was received from Barrie Police Service regarding the same accused engaging in similar threats towards police in Barrie, as well as several other policing partners and individuals.

As a result of a joint investigation, Matthew Deckert-Hunter, 33, of Wasaga Beach has been arrested and charged with:

Utter Threats to Cause Death of Bodily Harm X 2

Harassing Communications

Criminal Harassment X 3

Possession of Prohibited Weapon

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on February 9th, 2023.