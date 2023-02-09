Police Seize Drugs And Cash During Search Warrant In Orillia

The Orillia OPP seized a large quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and cash; arresting two individuals during the execution of a search warrant in the City of Orillia.
On February 3, 2022, at 2:45 pm, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed search a warrant at a home in the vicinity of Laclie St. and Jarvis St. in Orillia.
As a result of the investigation, police seized the following:
· 107.5 grams of fentanyl
· 43 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine
· 5 grams of methamphetamine
· 62 oxycodone pills
· $6100 Canadian Currency
The following individuals have been charged:
Povell Tyrell (age 32), of No Fixed Address:
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone
· Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000
The accused was held pending a bail hearing.
Jessica Monahan (age 31), of Orillia:
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone
· Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000
The accused was held pending a bail hearing.