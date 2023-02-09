Police Seize Drugs And Cash During Search Warrant In Orillia

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Orillia OPP seized a large quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and cash; arresting two individuals during the execution of a search warrant in the City of Orillia.

On February 3, 2022, at 2:45 pm, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed search a warrant at a home in the vicinity of Laclie St. and Jarvis St. in Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, police seized the following:

·      107.5 grams of fentanyl

·      43 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

·      5 grams of methamphetamine

·      62 oxycodone pills

·      $6100 Canadian Currency

The following individuals have been charged:

Povell Tyrell (age 32), of No Fixed Address:

·      Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

·      Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

·      Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

·      Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

·      Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Jessica Monahan (age 31), of Orillia:

·      Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

·      Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

·      Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

·      Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

·      Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here