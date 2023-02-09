Police Seize Drugs And Cash During Search Warrant In Orillia

The Orillia OPP seized a large quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and cash; arresting two individuals during the execution of a search warrant in the City of Orillia.

On February 3, 2022, at 2:45 pm, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed search a warrant at a home in the vicinity of Laclie St. and Jarvis St. in Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, police seized the following:

· 107.5 grams of fentanyl

· 43 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

· 5 grams of methamphetamine

· 62 oxycodone pills

· $6100 Canadian Currency

The following individuals have been charged:

Povell Tyrell (age 32), of No Fixed Address:

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Jessica Monahan (age 31), of Orillia:

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.