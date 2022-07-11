Tim Hortons Foundation Camps Integrates QR Codes Into Camp Day Awareness Campaign

Scanbuy, Inc., the global leader in mobile marketing solutions, is proud to support Tim Hortons® 31st annual Camp Day to be held on July 13th, when restaurant owners in Canada and the United States will donate 100 percent of hot and iced coffee proceeds to support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

This year, QR Codes will be integrated into the Camp Day awareness campaign to help guests quickly learn about Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and donate to the effort. QR codes will be featured on point-of-purchase materials and other marketing collateral, and Scanbuy’s technology takes it from there. With a quick scan of the QR code, guests will be instantly directed to the Foundation’s website where they can access more information about the programs offered, the impact on underserved communities, and ways to donate time and funds.

“We are excited about integrating QR Codes into Camp Day awareness,” said Shannon Hall, Executive Officer, Fundraising at Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. “The easier it is for guests to learn about Tims Camps, the more likely they are to support our efforts to change the lives of youth that need us most.”

Formulated to help today’s disadvantaged youth prepare for a bright future, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps are skills-based models designed to help children reach their full potential. With a focus on confidence, leadership, resilience, and courage, kids from all walks of life have the opportunity to benefit from the camp experience at no charge.

“Our involvement with Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is the perfect match for our company culture,” said Maryann Moschides, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager for Scanbuy. “We are always thrilled when our technology is used to support such an important cause.”

The public is invited to visit any Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada and the United States on July 13th to support the Camp Day effort and learn more about the impact of Tims Camps. There are several ways to participate on Camp Day, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps via these opportunities:

Purchasing a hot coffee, iced coffee, or placing a Tim Hortons Take 12 order

Buying colorful Camp Day bracelets displaying the themes of confidence, leadership, resilience, or courage

Rounding up your order to the nearest dollar

Those interested in making a one-time or monthly donation may do so at https://timscamps.com/ways-to-give/.