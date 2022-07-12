$15,000 Worth Of Tools Stolen In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP officers are investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at a commercial business located near the corner of Industrial Drive and Progress Drive in Gravenhurst, ON sometime overnight between July 10 and 11th, 2022. Thieves made off with approximately $15,000 worth of tools.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have surveillance cameras on their property or who may have been in the area at that time and noticed anything suspicious. Anyone with information can call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternately you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.