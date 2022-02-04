Tim Hortons Choose To Include Donut Raises Nearly $600,000

Tim Hortons is proud to announce that nearly $600,000 was raised through the Choose To Include donut, setting a new record for a Tim Hortons fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Canada.

The Choose To Include donut was launched with a goal of raising funds to help expand the quality, opportunity and accessibility of Special Olympics’ daily community sport programs to Canadians with an intellectual disability. During the campaign, 100 per cent of the proceeds from each Choose To Include donut sold was donated to Special Olympics Canada.

“We’re so proud of how Canadians rallied with us to support Special Olympics Canada,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons. “Our last fundraising donut in support of Special Olympics Canada raised $150,000 – so it’s incredible for us to have raised nearly $600,000 with this campaign.”

Special Olympics Canada is part of an international movement dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through sport. Their vision is that sport can open hearts and minds towards people with intellectual disabilities to create inclusive communities all across Canada. There are more than 41,000 Special Olympics athletes across the country.

“The Choose To Include Donut campaign has been a resounding success,” said Sharon Bollenbach, CEO of Special Olympics Canada. “We’re very grateful for our partnership with Tim Hortons and thrilled to have seen so many Canadians come together to purchase a donut and take part in our movement – truly demonstrating their support for Special Olympics athletes and the power of inclusion.”

Tim Hortons has been a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Canada since 2016. In addition to creating the Choose To Include fundraising donut, they are also the lead corporate sponsor of Special Olympics Canada’s youth programs: Active Start, for two- to six-year-olds, and FUNdamentals, for seven- to 12-year-olds.