Help Locate A Missing Huntsville Man

The Huntsville OPP is searching for a missing person, 45 year old, Matthew Alford and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Matthew was last seen walking alone on Shannon Hall Rd, Huntsville at 4 p.m., on Tuesday February 01, 2022. Mathew is not believed to be driving as he does not have a vehicle.

Matthew is described as having a slim build, blue eyes, 5 ‘6″ tall, 170 lbs, with short brown hair.

Police and the family are concerned for Matthew ALFORD’S well-being. If you have had any contact with Matthew or have any information regarding Matthew’s whereabouts please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.