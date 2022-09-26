Tickets For The 2022 Bala Cranberry Festival Are On Sale Now

The Bala Cranberry Festival will be celebrating another cran-tastic harvest season, Oct 14-16, 2022!

Following a scaled-back Festival in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, the Board of Directors and planning staff are excited to be bumping up the excitement with more vendors, more visitors and more fun!

As one of Ontario’s premiere festivals, visitors with an affection for local, Canadian handmade goods will love the curated selection of vendors, and foodies will find even more delicious options and cranberry treats. Children and adults alike will enjoy the family friendly entertainment including music, travelling buskers, kids activities, games and more.

Visitors of the Festival will be directly supporting the Festival’s not-for-profit mission to extend the tourist season in Bala and improve the quality of life in the community through bursaries

and grants.

Tickets for the Bala Cranberry Festival are sold in advance online and of course, include the 2022 edition of the collectible button.

Visit www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca for more information and to secure your ticket!

Those wanting to sponsor or volunteer are encouraged to visit the website.

The Bala Cranberry Festival appreciates the support of its partners, The Government of Ontario, TD Bank Group, Weismiller Timber Mart, Muskoka Lumber, Muskoka411 News and Rogers