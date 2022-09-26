Support Apple Day On Sept. 30 And Oct. 1 In Gravenhurst

Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts will be handing out apples on September 30th & October 1st at locations throughout Gravenhurst for the 2022 Apple Day.

All donations received from the public will go directly to 1

st Gravenhurst Scouting to help offset the costs of camping and educational programs for the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts,

and Venturers.

WHEN: Friday, September 30 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday, October 1 10:00am – 2:00pm

WHERE: Independent Grocer, Sobeys, Canadian Tire, Home Hardware, and Shoppers Drug Mart in Gravenhurst

WHO: 1 st Gravenhurst Beaver Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Scouts

The first Apple Day was held in Saint John, N.B. on January 30, 1932. Despite the rain and sleet storm, 21,000 apples were handed out. Since that time, Apple Day has become one of Scouts Canada’s most visible fall activities.

Scouts Canada, the country’s leading youth organization, offers fun and exciting outdoor adventure for boys, girls and youth ages 5 – 26 in communities across Canada. Over 74,000 young people enjoy Scouts Canada’s programs, which are provided by over 23,000 caring and dedicated volunteers.

Parents can register their children for Scouting year-round, to take part in safe great Scouting adventures at www.myscouts.ca

For further information about Scouting in Gravenhurst please call 705-687-4260 or 705-238-1558 or email maryjanereid@bell.net