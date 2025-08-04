Three People Hurt After Collision In Lake Of Bays

On August 2, 2025 at 2:29p.m.The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 60 at Highway 35 in Lake of Bays Township.

As a result of the collision, highway closures and delays for several hours resulted due to the investigation.

Police, Huntsville Fire Department, and Muskoka Ambulance arrived on scene. Three vehicles were identified, a Kia, a Land Rover and a Nissan. The driver of the Land Rover was airlifted to a Toronto Trauma Centre via Ornge. Two other involved people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released.

The O.P.P. Technical Collision Investigation unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is an on-going investigation. There are no updates on any injuries the time of this release.

The Huntsville O.P.P. want to extend a thank you to motorists who were confronted with delays and the patience they exhibited.

The Huntsville O.P.P. are asking anyone that witnessed the collision or have dashcam video available, to contact the Huntsville OPP 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Traffic safety remains a top priority of the OPP and a key component of its public safety mandate. All drivers have a role to play in road safety. Being aware of their surroundings and own driving behaviour goes a long way to ensuring we eliminate preventable collisions.