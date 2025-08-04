OPP Arrest Wanted Person In South River

Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrest a person with outstanding in warrants in another jurisdiction.

On Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP was on patrol in South River. Police observed a person known to be wanted in other jurisdictions. They fled on foot. An arrest was made with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine, OPP Community Street Crime Unit and OPP Aviation.

As a result of the investigation, Shaquwone Rose, 30 years-old, of East York was arrested and charged with resist peace officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on Thursday, August 21, 2025.